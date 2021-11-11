Hegic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $81.72 million and $2.90 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00225572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00091371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEGICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.