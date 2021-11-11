Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.97 million and $32,015.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00406027 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

