Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 417,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,568. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.