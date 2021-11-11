Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.40

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €114.40 ($134.59) and last traded at €108.85 ($128.06), with a volume of 175118 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.70 ($129.06).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.25 ($92.06).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.