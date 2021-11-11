Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Issues Earnings Results

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG remained flat at $$0.84 during trading on Thursday. 98,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,507. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZG. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

