Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Shares of CNTB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 29,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,922. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $18,500,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,696,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

