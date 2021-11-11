Stellar Price Tops $0.39 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Stellar has a market cap of $9.52 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00073849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00077722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00135533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.20 or 0.07225102 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,629 coins and its circulating supply is 24,279,122,776 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

