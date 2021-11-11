$7.29 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $7.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.06 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $32.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.12 billion to $38.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. 2,350,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,778. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

