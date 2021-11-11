LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.49 million and $3,356.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

