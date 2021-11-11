Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.82 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $4.82 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 65.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

