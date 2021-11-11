Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

NASDAQ BKEP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 243,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,427. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.62% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

