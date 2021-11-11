TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TaskUs updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TASK traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,387. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TaskUs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

