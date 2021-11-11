TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. TELA Bio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TELA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,350 shares of company stock worth $278,465. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELA Bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

