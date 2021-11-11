Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.950-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Regal Rexnord also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.270 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:RRX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.76. 250,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

