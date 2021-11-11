BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BTRS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BTRS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 3,382,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,939. BTRS has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

