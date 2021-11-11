Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.01. 2,602,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

