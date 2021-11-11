Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 1,259,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

