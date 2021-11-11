Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.05 EPS.

LGND traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $162.14. 143,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

