Mariner LLC Purchases 36,104 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $88,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $297.45 billion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

