AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $43.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

AOCIF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AOCIF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.