Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $154.55 Average PT from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $150.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670. Temenos has a 52-week low of $117.16 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

