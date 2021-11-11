GateToken (GT) Price Tops $7.97 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $7.97 or 0.00012258 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $612.26 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,841,120 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.