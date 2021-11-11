Lition (LIT) Tops One Day Volume of $127,640.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $150,568.59 and $127,640.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

