SparksPay Trading Up 67.8% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $78,567.89 and $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,561% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,736,170 coins and its circulating supply is 10,502,327 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

