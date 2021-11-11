XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 847,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.