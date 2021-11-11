Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 738,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $611.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.89. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athira Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.