Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

