Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

