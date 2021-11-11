$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 328,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,215,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

