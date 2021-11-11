Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $17.63

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 606,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

