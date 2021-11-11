Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.53

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.56.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

