Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.53

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

