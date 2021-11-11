Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BMBL stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 12,743,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bumble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Bumble worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

