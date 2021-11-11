SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SFL has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SFL has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SFL to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

SFL stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SFL stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

