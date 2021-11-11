Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $63.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
