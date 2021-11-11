Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

