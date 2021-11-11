Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE TEAF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 25,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

