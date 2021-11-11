Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

FTMNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

