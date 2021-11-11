NuCypher Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $601.43 million and approximately $62.02 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,335,567,235 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

