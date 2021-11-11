Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.25).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMV. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 709.20 ($9.27). 1,911,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,065. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.30. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 705.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 664.94.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

