Klever Hits Market Cap of $193.04 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Klever has a total market cap of $193.04 million and $8.55 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.08 or 0.07245777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,096.55 or 1.00141632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.