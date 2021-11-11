$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,629. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

