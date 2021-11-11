GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Announces Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.32. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoHealth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of GoHealth worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

