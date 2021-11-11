LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 420,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

