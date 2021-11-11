Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS.

ASND stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 110,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 179.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

