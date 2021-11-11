Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,164 shares of company stock worth $232,020,407 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.94. 44,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,607. The company has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.