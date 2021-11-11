Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average is $220.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

