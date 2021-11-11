Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $268.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYDGF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

BYDGF traded down $19.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.16. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $163.85 and a twelve month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

