National Bankshares Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $19.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $163.85 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.16.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.