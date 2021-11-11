Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 3.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.35. 75,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,438. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

