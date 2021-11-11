Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.